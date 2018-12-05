Boys results

First round

Pea Ridge boys 50, Magazine 16

The Blackhawk broke from the gate to dominate the Magazine Rattlers 50-16 in first round action.

Nick Coble lit up the scoreboard with three treys in the first period along with a field goal. Peterson added a 3-pointer and field goal with Will Feemster adding a free throw help drive the 'Hawks' 17-8 lead after one period.

Pea Ridge kept up the pressure in the second quarter, outscoring the Rattlers 13-5 to leap out to a 30-13 halftime lead. Landon Allison, Coble, Feemster and Todd Whatley threw in field goals with Peterson ripping a trey and field goal to drive the offense.

The third quarter left no doubt to the outcome as the scrambling defense shut out the Rattlers completely in the period. Wes Wales scored three times underneath with Coble scoring a bucket and two free throws with Peterson adding another trey. The flurry put the game out of reach as the game went into mercy rule mode with Pea Ridge leading 43-13.

The abbreviated final quarter saw the 'Hawks score 7 with Magazine scoring just 3. Edwards hit a 3 with Mazon Harris and Hunter Rains scoring field goals.

Coble led the scoring with 17 points with Peterson scoring 13, Wales 6, Edwards 3, Feemster 3, Allison 2, Whatley 2, Harris 2 and Rains 2.

Semifinals

Pea Ridge boys 54, County Line 41

The Blackhawks broke open a tight game in the second quarter to defeat the defending tournament champion County Line.

The 'Hawks produced a balanced offense in the first quarter with all five starters recording a score in a 17-14 run to the first buzzer. Peterson was the leader with a trey, field goal and free throw for 6 points. Feemster and Coble rattled in treys with Carson Rhine scoring 3 via the charity stripe. Wales scored the other field goal.

The second period proved to be decisive as the 'Hawks pushed past County Line 10-6 in the period to assume a solid 27-20 halftime lead. Peterson scored twice for 4 points with Coble, Wales and Feemster adding lone shots to build a 7-point lead.

County Line came out hard in the third quarter but could only knock a couple of points off the deficit, winning the quarter 10-8. Coble carried the offense with a trey and field goal for 5 points while Peterson hit a goal and Allison sank a free throw as the 'Hawks headed into the final period with a 35-30 edge.

The 'Hawks were not to be denied by the team that defeated them in the tourney championship game in 2017, outscoring County Line 13-11 in the final eight minutes to take the victory.

Peterson nailed four of five free throws to frustrate their opponents' comeback in the final minutes, and he also scored a goal. Coble nailed a trey, with Feemster and Wales scoring goals to finish off the game.

Peterson led the scoring with 18, with Coble hitting 13, Feemster 7, Wales 6 and Rhine 3

Finals

Pea Ridge boys 57, Lavaca 52

The Blackhawks fought tooth and nail with the home boys on their own floor, overcoming a rash of called fouls to take home the championship over Lavaca 57-52.

The 'Hawks broke out on top after the first quarter, but only by a single point, leading 16-15. Allison pumped in a pair of treys with Coble and Rhine striking deep to spark the initial lead. Feemster and Coble also dropped in 2-pointers in the time frame.

The second quarter was more of the same with the 'Hawks answering the Golden Arrows scores, adding an extra point to outpoint the hosts 15-14 and gaining a 31-29 halftime advantage. Rhine, Peterson and Whatley all sank a trey and a field goal to provide the offense.

Lavaca made a pitched effort to erase the deficit but the 'Hawks matched their efforts point for point with each time scoring 14.

Coble was accurate behind the arc, driving three shots home for 9 points. Peterson hit the 'Hawks' fourth trey in the period with Wales adding a bucket inside and Pea Ridge clung to their 2-point lead, 45-43 headed into the final period.

The 'Hawks did not back down, and defensive pressure held the Golden Arrows to single digit scoring to pave the way to victory. Coble scored a trey and bucket, Peterson sank a field goal and free throw, and Rhine dropped in four free throws on four attempts as the 'Hawks outscored the Arrows 12-9 to gather in a final 57-52 victory.

Coble led scoring with 19, followed by Rhine with 12, Peterson 11, Allison 6, Whaley 5, Wales 2 and Feemster 2.

