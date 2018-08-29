What was that business called?
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Every so often we drive by a business in Bentonville called "The Buttered Biscuit." I have never stopped there, and I don't know just what all they serve there. I'm supposing they have more than biscuits and butter -- possibly bacon and eggs and other breakfast makings? I suppose that when you open a business you want to have a kind of catchy name if possible, one that will catch the interest of people who see it and encourage them to pursue the curiosity and come in to have a bite.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.