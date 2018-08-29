Correction
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Project chairman of the Pea Ridge Optimist Club presenting college t-shirts to Amanda Childs, school social worker, was Sandy Lasater, whose name was misspelled last week. The TIMES apologizes for the error.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.