A bridge too far
Blackhawks took it on the chin
Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Pea Ridge was coming off three stellar seasons entering the 2018 football season. Fielding a very inexperienced young team while gaining experience against a very potent 5A football power like the Harrison Goblins proved to be a bridge too far as Pea Ridge took it on the chin in a 45-14 loss.
