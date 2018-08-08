Learn rules about using drones
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
Thinking of a drone for a birthday or Christmas present? Learn the rules from an expert at Hobbs State Park in a session at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.