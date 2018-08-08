FOP charity golf tournament is a success
Wednesday, August 8, 2018
The Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 88 held its second annual Charity Golf Event at the Big Sugar Creek Golf Club in Pea Ridge recently.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.