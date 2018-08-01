Crabtree files for sixth term

Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree filed for re-election shortly after noon Monday, Aug. 30. Crabtree was first elected in 1994 and took office in January 1995 when the mayor's position was still part-time.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.