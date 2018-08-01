Crabtree files for sixth term
Wednesday, August 1, 2018
Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree filed for re-election shortly after noon Monday, Aug. 30. Crabtree was first elected in 1994 and took office in January 1995 when the mayor's position was still part-time.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.