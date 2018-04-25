School adds personnel

Growth continues to impact Pea Ridge Schools. School Board members approved the creation of four new positions as the April School Board meeting. "Our numbers for first graders going into second grade... " Tracy Hagar, principal of the Primary School, said, "show we will need a second grade teacher. I'd like to move Melissa Woods from special education to be one of our teachers. She will really help us with phonics."

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.