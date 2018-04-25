Arrests made in felony larceny case
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
An extensive investigation into several reports of breaking and entering and theft of property resulted in charges being filed against David Allen Hightower, 35, Rogers.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.