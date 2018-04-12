Business plan wins first place
Thursday, April 12, 2018
Several Pea Ridge High School students won awards at the State Career Development Conference in Little Rock recently. Two of those students won first place and will represent Pea Ridge at the International Career Development Conference later this month.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.