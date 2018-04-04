Think of the children

"Each pinwheel represents a child's innocence," Ryan Walker, Pea Ridge Police Chief, said Monday afternoon speaking to those gathered to place 380 pinwheels on the lawn at the end of the driveway to the police station. Walker said there were 380 confirmed cases of child abuse in Benton County last year and that's 380 too many. He said child abuse takes away a child's innocence.

