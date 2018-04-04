Stitchin' with love

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Cinda Wooldridge and Linda Pitts are organizing Stitched With Love to fill a need previously met by Grannies Quilts of Love, which disbanded this past year. An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, North Davis Street, Pea Ridge.

A warm, cozy quilt to hold or wrap up in can be a blessing. Continuing the ministry of providing quilts to children in Arkansas Children's Hospital, Stitched With Love hopes to fill the void left by the retirement of Granny's Quilts of Love.