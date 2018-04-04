Stitchin' with love

By Annette Beard

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Print item

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Cinda Wooldridge and Linda Pitts are organizing Stitched With Love to fill a need previously met by Grannies Quilts of Love, which disbanded this past year. An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, North Davis Street, Pea Ridge.
Zoom

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Cinda Wooldridge and Linda Pitts are organizing Stitched With Love to fill a need previously met by Grannies Quilts of Love, which disbanded this past year. An organizational meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 17, in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, North Davis Street, Pea Ridge.

A warm, cozy quilt to hold or wrap up in can be a blessing. Continuing the ministry of providing quilts to children in Arkansas Children's Hospital, Stitched With Love hopes to fill the void left by the retirement of Granny's Quilts of Love.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.