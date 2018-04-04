Remember traditional 'wash day'

In days gone by, traditionally, Monday was Wash Day in the Ozarks for farm families in our part of the country. Monday was the time to gather together all the dirty laundry in the house, a week's worth, and wash everything clean for the week to come. In the days before washing machines, that usually meant getting the big black pot situated over a fire, gathering the wood for the fire, drawing many gallons of water from the well or from the family water spring, heating the water to a brisk boil. Most families I think had a scrub board for use in scrubbing the clothes that needed special attention. One would get out the lye soap, if you had it, lather up the clothes with the soap, and give them a good scrubbing on the board. Then you gave the clothes a good rinsing, to wash away the soap suds and any loosened soil.

