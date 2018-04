Photograph submitted Beta Alpha recently installed new officers for 2018-2019 during a candlelit ceremony held at Messiah Lutheran church. The newly elected officers are: Sandy Fletcher, president; Meghan Good, vice president; Lindsay McBurnett, secretary; Karen Kitterman, treasurer; and Michele Tyler, parliamentarian. President Sandy Fletcher chose as her theme this year, "Making Quality Connections: Ready, Set, Grow!" Beta Alpha is a non-profit, community service, philanthropic group that serves the Pea Ridge community in a wide array of activities from the Miss Pea Ridge pageants, Thanksgiving community dinner, St. Jude Road Block and the annual Christmas parade, just to name a few. Beta Alpha meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran church. "Come see us and find out how we support this amazing community!" Fletcher said.