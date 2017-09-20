Seven seniors vie for Homecoming queen

Allie Cops, 17, is the daughter of Aneica Wade and Terry Cops. Her grandparents are June Shelton, Rogers, Russ Wade, Pea Ridge, and Kathy and Charlie Cops, Phoenix, Ariz. She has attended Pea Ridge Schools for the past two years. Her favorite movie is "the Notebook" and favorite form of social media is Snapchat. She hopes to attend college.

