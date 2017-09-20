'Hawks host Pioneers to begin district play
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
It all starts to count this week with Gentry coming to town to test the state's number No. 1 4A team.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.