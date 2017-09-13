No. 1 ranked Blackhawks have final tune-up
Host the Cardinals
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Coach Stephen Neal's 2-0 No. 1 state ranked Blackhawks have their first home game of the year and are looking to get their 12th straight non-conference win when they host the 5A Farmington Cardinals Friday.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.