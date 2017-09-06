People helping people -- the right thing to do

Sometimes tough times bring out the best in people. Some even theorize that contending with tough situations is necessary for building human character, forming in people a sense of caring and compassion for one another, and a sense of being in situations together where each person influences the well-being of all. Along with that is the idea that if everything always went well for us, and life was without challenges, we would likely become lazy, unfeeling and focused on our own comforts. Ok, I acknowledge that tough times also bring out the worst in some people, moving them to take advantage of the sufferings and vulnerabilities of others. But just as we see in today's responses to the tragic flooding in south and southeast Texas, in times of tragedy there often is a great wave of caring for people who are caught in emergencies and need help. People respond, wanting to help in practical ways as they are able.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.