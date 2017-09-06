In whom does one trust?

The weather crisis created by Hurricane Harvey around Houston has prompted some information on scams and misinformation being sent out via emails and social media. It is no surprise that a segment of our society -- like any society -- would try to profit from the tragedy in the lives of others. From fake websites and fictitious organizations to those who try to have "fun" at the expense of others over the status or conditions that surround the circumstances, the opportunities to cheat seem endless. The really serious scams take resources away from those really in need and we need to check our gifts recipient if we choose to give to help those in need.

