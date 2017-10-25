Young Lady Blackhawks claim third at District

Pea Ridge sweeps Huntsville in tourney

By Mark Humphrey Special to The TIMES

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Print item

Photograph courtesy of Mark Humphrey Lady Blackhawk junior Cassy Porter got an uncontested attack with a quick leap in the District 4A-1 volleyball consolation match against Huntsville. Her strong hit resulted in a kill as the Lady Blackhawks swept the Lady Eagles (25-16, 25-23, 25-16) to place third in the tournament Thursday.
Zoom

Photograph courtesy of Mark Humphrey Lady Blackhawk junior Cassy Porter got an uncontested attack with a quick leap in the District 4A-1 volleyball consolation match against Huntsville. Her strong hit resulted in a kill as the Lady Blackhawks swept the Lady Eagles (25-16, 25-23, 25-16) to place third in the tournament Thursday.

LINCOLN -- Pea Ridge took Huntsville to five sets before losing in their last meeting.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.