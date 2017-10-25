Motivational ploys can't halt Pea Ridge momentum

Photographs by Mark Humphrey Pea Ridge sophomore Kynley Burton, a 6-0 middle hitter, goes up high before drilling a kill against Gravette. The Lady Blackhawks punched their ticket to state with a 3-set (25-16, 25-13, 25-9) sweep of Gravette last Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the District 4A-1 volleyball tournament played at Lincoln.

LINCOLN -- An eerie silence permeated the Lincoln gym just before Pea Ridge up 2-0 and leading Gravette 24-8 in the third set served.