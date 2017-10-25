It's time for it to stop
Have courage, speak out
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Bully, as a noun: A person who uses strength or power to harm or intimidate those who are weaker; and as a verb: To use superior strength or influence to intimidate (someone), typically to force him or her to do what one wants.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.