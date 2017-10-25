Decline reported in colleges and universities
Economy linked to college enrollment
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- All state-supported colleges and universities have turned in preliminary enrollment figures to the Higher Education Department. This fall, the 11 four-year universities and 22 two-year colleges in Arkansas are experiencing an overall decline in enrollment of 1.7 percent.
