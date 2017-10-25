Blackhawks bounce Bobcats 35-0
’Hawks still leading the pack
Wednesday, October 25, 2017
The Blackhawk offense gave their opponent some new looks on offense, and the results were the same as Pea Ridge mercy ruled Berryville in a 35-0 shutout victory last week.
