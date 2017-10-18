Several ran the cafe downtown

Mrs. Winnie Shadley, with help of her daughters, Winnie and Marion, continued to operate the cafe. Then, in October, 1945, she married Don Johnson, and he and Irene went on running the cafe for a couple of years.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.