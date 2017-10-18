Hawks go for winn on fourth down
Beat Tigers 26-21
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
In a showdown of undefeateds, the Blackhawks outfought the Prairie Grove Tigers 26-21 to takeover control of the 1-4A District with three weeks left in the regular season.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.