Another old-time northwest Arkansas resort recalled
Wednesday, October 18, 2017
Today, if you drive out Arkansas Highway 94 southeast of Rogers you soon arrive in the community of Monte Ne. One of today's attractions there is the Monte Ne Chicken Inn, a very fine place to eat a fried chicken dinner (reservations required). If you continue south past the restaurant on the Ark. 94 Spur Road you soon reach the waters of Beaver Lake and a boat launching area. It will not be immediately obvious, but you have arrived at the location of a famous resort from the early 1900s, Mr. Coin Harvey's Monte Ne. Probably the only observable remnant of the old resort complex will be a concrete tower structure sitting derelict just off the highway. It was once part of a grand Oklahoma Row Hotel.
