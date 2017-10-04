'Hawks dispatch Wolves 48-32
Team remains undefeated with a record of 5-0
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
The Blackhawks struck fast and early to assume control in a 1-4A district game in Lincoln last week, then cleared their bench in coasting to a 48-32 victory.
