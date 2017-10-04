Blackhawk cyclists continue to do well
Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Blackhawk Cycling wrapped up the second race of the season at Old Post Trail in Russellville. It was HOT (close to 100 degrees with heat index) and there were fire ants -- lots of them!
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.