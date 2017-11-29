Lady Blackhawk basketball

The Lady Blackhawks include No. 2, Brooklyn Stewart, Sr.; No. 3, Kiley West, Sr.; No. 5, Kadense McDonald, Soph.; No. 10, Meredith Mitchell, Jr.; No. 11, Katelyn Swope, Jr.; No. 12, Sunny Olson, Sr.; No. 15, Maria Socha, Jr.; No. 20, Catherine Hooten, Sr.; No. 21, Gabby Adams, Jr.; No. 22, Kloey Evenson, Soph.; No. 23, Samantha Bott, Soph.; No. 24, KynLey Burton, Soph.; No. 33, Hollyn Davis, Jr.; and No. 35, Anika Wales, Sr. Managers are Julia Kelley, Abby Anderson, Riley Heston and Bridget Willis. Head Coach is Heath Neal and assistant coaches are Rudy Sanchez and Reed Smith.

