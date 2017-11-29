Holidays arts/crafts day set
Wednesday, November 29, 2017
The The Pea Ridge Intermediate School will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Day at the Intermediate cafeteria Saturday, Dec. 2.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.