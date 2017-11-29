All They Do Is Winn, Winn, Winn

Photograph courtesy of Stephanie Harwell Blackhawk senior Drew Winn (No. 6) led the Blackhawk offense Friday night in the 4A state playoff semifinal game against Booneville gaining 167 yards on 33 carries, surpassing his elder brother's yardage record.

Drew Winn was barely out of diapers when he slung his chubby, toddler leg over the seat of a tiny dirt bike for the first time.