Kobe Rose, Pea Ridge senior, was named to the Class 4A All-State Tournament team last season after helping the Blackhawks reach the state championship game.

Kobe Rose knew his role last season was simply that -- a role player.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.