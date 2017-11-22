Pea Ridge band scores superior rating
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The Pea Ridge Band's marching competition season began on Saturday, Oct. 7, when Pea Ridge hosted the fourth annual Pea Ridge Blackhawk Marching Classic in Blackhawk Stadium.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.