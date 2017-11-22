Allegations arise in election time

Donna Brazile's new tell-all book about the circumstances surrounding the Democratic Party and the Hillary Clinton campaign may bring some much needed focus on politics. Hopefully the focus will be on all levels of "party politics" and focus not only on the DNC but the primary factors that breed the problems -- money and power. If the statement is true that "it takes money to make money," it is doubly true in the world of politics. Even though I have not read Ms. Brazile's book, I would offer it as Exhibit 1, in demonstrating the effect of money on the inside workings of a political party and the effect of outside sources on policy and candidate selection.

