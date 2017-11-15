Recorder- treasurer resigns
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
GARFIELD -- Recorder-treasurer Keeli Ketcher resigned a week after being the subject of an executive session of the City Council.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.