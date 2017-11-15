New features on old familiar things

We have a new tractor on the farm these days. My daughter and son-in-law have purchased a bright red, brand-spankin' new Mahindra 2538. I have previously supposed that since I grew up on a farm and spent many hours running a tractor, then I should be quite familiar with driving most any tractor. Not so! I'm having to expand my education to learn how to start the new tractor, how to handle the new Hydrostat transmission, how the levers work to control the front loader, how to activate the power-take-off, which lever lifts the blade in back, how to activate the glow plug to start the diesel engine, and so on and on.

