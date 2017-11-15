Brewer strong on defense
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Tristin Brewer knew as a sophomore, and a newcomer to the Pea Ridge football team, he'd have to wait his turn to get on the field for meaningful snaps.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.