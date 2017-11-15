Blackhawks drum Waldron 40-0 in first round action
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Blackhawk head coach Stephen Neal wanted his charges to get off to a good start, and they obliged by exploding for 40 points in the first quarter and a half of action to put away the Waldron Bulldogs in short order.
