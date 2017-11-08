Thoughts on finding life interesting

I normally am not one to be quick to hand out advice. I am also aware that when people are bored, that often means that they are not really open to advice given by someone who proposes to remedy their boredom. This problem of being bored in life is not new. It is greatly prevalent today, even with today's vast and ever-present, ever-available entertainment options. It was also sometimes a problem in years gone by, one would think with more justification for it back then, since there were far fewer entertainment options available in those pre-electronic "dark ages." I am probably not really qualified to assess which generation had the greater problem with boredom, but my perception is that we are not making great progress today in remedying the boredom that eats away at the lives of many people.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.