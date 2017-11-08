Blackhawks take 4th, 5th at State cross country
Wednesday, November 8, 2017
The Lady Blackhawks used a strong 1-2-3 finish to power their way to fourth place overall at the 2017 State Cross Country Championships in Hot Springs with the boys having similar results to take a fifth place finish in their race.
