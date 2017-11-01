Living an interesting life is a choice
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
The first 77 years of my life have been interesting. Not all has been fun. Not all has been exciting. Not all has been pleasing. And, I won't say that I wouldn't change a thing, because there are a few things I wish I could have another try at. But the years have been interesting. To me that is better than fun, and better than exciting.
