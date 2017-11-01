Football playoffs nearly set
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
After a week in which there were only two games among the 24 match ups in 4A that could be considered upsets, the upcoming playoffs have fallen into place.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.