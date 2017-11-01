Blackhawk band headed to Little Rock
Wednesday, November 1, 2017
The Pea Ridge Blackhawk Marching Band was headed to Little Rock Monday for its first trip to state competition.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.