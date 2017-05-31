New formula for higher education considered
Wednesday, May 31, 2017
LITTLE ROCK -- The state Higher Education Coordinating Board began work on a new funding formula for colleges and universities, based on legislation enacted during this years' regular session.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.