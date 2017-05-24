Cooper, Lions make history

UAFS sports information Kasey Cooper of Pea Ridge, a senior first baseman for Arkansas-Fort Smith, helped the Lions earn the program’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Division II National Tournament. Cooper batted .282 with six home runs and 32 RBIs this season. The Lions lost to host Angelo State at noon Thursday in the South Central Regional in San Angelo, Texas; then beat St. Edward’s Friday and were set to take on Colorado Mesa Monday afternoon.