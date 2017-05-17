Three earn Eagle Scout awards
Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Three young men from Pea Ridge earned their Eagle Scout badges recently and were honored at a ceremony May 7 in a ceremony at First Methodist Church, Rogers. All three are members of Troop No. 122.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.