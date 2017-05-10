Short Stop cashier loves seeing 'regulars,' newcomers
Wednesday, May 10, 2017
GARFIELD -- Belinda Herrington's friendly face is one of the first you see when you visit The Short Stop Grill in Garfield.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.