One hundred day test survived

We have apparently been a party to the achievement of a milestone. Or at least the news media believes something major has happened -- the Honorable Donald Trump passed 100 days in the White House. The actual success of his first evaluation period leaves much to be desired depending on which television network you watch. We, as citizens of the United States should be rewarded for our endurance after the verbal abuse we were subjected to in the process of CNN using the "first hundred days" theme to tell us nothing is happening while Fox is busy trying to view the same "story" with a positive twist. That's quite a contradiction.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.