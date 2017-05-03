Blackhawks are doubling their success

The Blackhawk baseball and softball teams rolled through their respective district competition to claim both championships in 4A-1 action at Gravette last week. The boys outscored the competition in their three-game set by an astounding overall total 36-3 with the ladies duplicating the feat, whipping their three opponents by a combined 30-2 total.

